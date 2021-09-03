This brow tint will help you save a lot of money on treatments.

If you have blond brows like me, you’ll need to change up your brow game.

I’ve had my brows coloured at salons before, but I’ve never attempted to do it myself.

My brows are not only fair, but they are also sparse, therefore my goal was to create a darker canvas on which I could fill them in as needed.

I’m a big fan of the new lamination trend, so I designed a few looks to show you how you can really transform the contour of your face while framing it with precisely sculpted brows.

Putting aside the fact that they are incredibly unkempt and untamed in these photos, the rich brown hue has beautifully defined the brow.

I only required that structure in order to construct my desired shape and color on top of it.

I only had to leave the color on for five minutes to get fantastic coverage.

Although I am unlike most people, I enjoy having an unruly brow, therefore this was my intended look.

I brush my brows up with a spooly (eyebrow beauty brush) before applying the Bobbi Brown Long Wear Brow Pencil.

Now I’ve got a list of people who want me to do theirs as well!

The tinting kit is available for £9 at your local Boots.

There are at least 16 applications in the pack, each of which is good for 30 days.