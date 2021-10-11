This Beatles member, according to Paul McCartney, instigated the band’s breakup.

Paul McCartney is correcting the record on the Beatles’ disbandment.

McCartney, 79, will appear on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life,” in which he will state categorically that he did not trigger the band’s breakup.

“The separation was not initiated by me. That was Johnny, our hero “In a preview of his future interview with The Guardian, he stated of John Lennon.

Lennon “walked into a room one day and said I am leaving The Beatles,” according to McCartney.

“Is that what’s causing the split, or is it something else?” McCartney went on to say.

After eight years together, McCartney said he wanted them to stay together since they were still making “quite nice things.”

He added, “This was my band, this was my profession, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.”

McCartney said he believed the band would have survived for years if Lennon had not resigned during what he called the “most painful period of my life.”

“It was a possibility. The true point was that John was starting a new life with Yoko. John had always desired to break free from society because he was raised by his Aunt Mimi, who was a repressive woman, therefore he was always seeking for methods to do so “In the preview, he stated.

Following Lennon’s decision, McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison were “left to pick up the pieces,” according to McCartney.

The fact that their manager, Allen Klein, instructed them to keep quiet while financial arrangements were being finalized added to the confusion regarding who started the split.

“So we had to fake for a few months,” he explained. “It was strange because we all knew the Beatles were coming to an end, yet we couldn’t just walk away.” McCartney claims he finally “released the cat out of the bag” after becoming “tired of hiding it.” “We were having small meetings about that time, and it was awful. It was the polar opposite of what we had been doing. We weren’t meeting folks because we were artists “he stated

When McCartney sued the Beatles after the band’s breakup in 1970, things became nasty. According to The Telegraph, a judge agreed with McCartney’s contention that the band should be legally divided.

“I had no choice but to fight, and the only way I could do it was to sue the other Beatles, who were siding with Klein. Years later, they thanked me for it “McCartney elaborated.

The singer, songwriter, and bassist was regarded as trustworthy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.