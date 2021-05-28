This Barefoot Contessa Cake is dubbed the “Dessert of Your Dreams” by Ina Garten, and it’s really simple to make.

Ina Garten has a plethora of delectable dessert dishes to choose from, like her tres leches cake with berries and whipped cream, which is a crowd-pleaser. The rich and elegant cake is dubbed “the dessert of your dreams” by Garten, and while it looks like a pricey restaurant treat, it’s actually quite simple to create.

Garten called her “light and fluffy” tres leches cake “the dessert of your dreams” when demonstrating it on Barefoot Contessa.

She added, “Tres leches cake is a Mexican dessert.” “It’s a simple dish, but it’s quite tasty. It’s a cake that’s been steeped in three different milks.”

Garten starts by combining the heavy cream, evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, almond extract, and vanilla bean seeds in the tres leches section.

She describes the dessert as “kind of a cross between a cake and a pudding” that is “very amazing.”

She makes the cake by whipping eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract for 10 minutes on high speed in a stand mixer until frothy.

Garten sifts together flour, baking powder, and salt, then gradually incorporates the flour combination and whole milk into the dough. She scoops the batter into a prepared 9 x 13 cake pan and bakes it in a 350°F oven for 25 minutes. She lets the cake cool for 30 minutes in the pan.

Garten then begins poking holes in the cake. “Now I have the cake — it’s cooled but still warm — and I’m going to poke holes in it with a skewer,” she explained. “But not the skewer’s sharp end, but the blunt end. There are also a lot of holes. And this will make it possible for the… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.