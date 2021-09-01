‘They’re Having Fun Together,’ says Kristin Cavallari, who is rumored to be dating Chase Rice during Jay Cutler’s divorce.

According to a source, Kristin Cavallari is dating again, nearly a year after her divorce from husband Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and Cutler, who announced their split in April 2020, are still working out the details of their divorce, but that hasn’t stopped the 34-year-old “Very Cavallari” star from finding new love. Cavallari has been dating country star Chase Rice, 35, for a few weeks, according to many outlets, including People and TMZ.

People quoted an unnamed insider as saying, “They’ve been seeing each other for a little over a month.” “Through a common friend, they were introduced. She was last seen during one of his shows. They’re having a good time together.”

Rice and Cavallari have yet to comment on their relationship status, but insiders tell TMZ that it is “very low-key and informal thus far.” The duo, who both live in the Nashville area, have been getting together on a regular basis, according to the outlet’s informants, and things could be heating up between them.

Cavallari’s relationship with Rice isn’t her first since her breakup with Cutler. The “Hills” star was previously linked to comedian Jeff Dye for months before confirming her single status to E“Daily !’s Pop” in May.

“I’m concentrating on myself and my children. Cavallari, who has sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, as well as a daughter Saylor, 5, with Cutler, replied, “That’s it.”

Rice, whose most recent hit “Drinkin’ Beer.” In August, he dated former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller, whose song “Talkin’ God. Amen” went to No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts.

Cavallari cleared up numerous allegations about her personal life in July, including that she was involved in a “love triangle.”

According to People, she said on her Instagram Story, “Let’s clear up some gossip bulls—.” “I feel like there’s something I need to clear up. I don’t feel obligated to provide an explanation; typically, I don’t speak on such matters; yet, these rumors have been around for over a year.”

The “love triangle” story, according to the founder of Uncommon James, “is not real.” She admitted to having a “one and only love triangle” with her then-boyfriend Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad in high school, which was captured on the MTV show “Laguna Beach.”

“I’m not dating anyone, and I haven’t dated anyone in a few months,” she continued.

Cavallari also stated that she has never dated actors Craig Conover and Austen Kroll from “Southern Charm.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.