‘They Were Very Fair,’ Paulina Porizkova Says of Her Settlement With Ex Ric Ocasek’s Estate.

Paulina Porizkova has announced that she and her late spouse Ric Ocasek’s estate struck an agreement two years after he died.

The 56-year-old supermodel revealed on the “The Originals” podcast of Los Angeles Magazine on Sunday that she knew exactly how much she owed under New York law.

“It’s beginning to make sense to me.” During Sunday’s broadcast, which was taped last month, she told host Andrew Goldman, “The estate is settling with me.”

Porizkova, on the other hand, refused to say how much money she receives from the estate.

“I can’t tell you that, but I’m going to be alright.” I’m going to be OK. People quoted her as saying, “I settled last week.” “There you have it. Last week, I reached an agreement with the estate. They were quite reasonable. They awarded me what I was entitled to under New York state law, and that was the end of it.” During the interview, Porizkova refuted rumors that the late Cars singer was only worth $5 million when he died of natural causes at his New York City home on Sept. 15, 2019.

When the host questioned if the number was “for tax purposes,” the model said yes, explaining that in the “very early days,” they simply had to put down a number.

“They only put down a small amount so it wouldn’t appear that he was withholding a large number of money from me?” I’m not sure. She said, “I’m not sure.”

Following 28 years of marriage, Porizkova and Ocasek announced their separation in May 2018. Despite the fact that they had split up, they were not formally divorced and were still living together when Ocasek passed away.

Porizkova discovered she had been left out of her ex’s will the day after he died. According to documents obtained by Page Six, the musician said in his will that Porizkova should not inherit any of his possessions or money because she had “abandoned” him throughout their divorce procedures.

During a two-part interview with Paula Polito, vice chairwoman of UBS Global Wealth Management, in February, the model said that she was so cash-strapped after Ocasek’s death that she had to rely on friends to buy groceries.

In an August Instagram post, Porizkova also shared a tearful photo and discussed her struggle to learn to trust again after being “betrayed” by a loved one.

"You put your faith in someone you cared about, and now all love is dubious." Love, on the other hand, is impossible to achieve without trust.