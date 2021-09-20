‘They Said This Was Outdoors—It Isn’t!’ says Seth Rogen of the 2021 Emmy.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, were mocked by Seth Rogen.

The 39-year-old actor, who took the stage to give the event’s first award, expressed his concern about the situation. According to Cosmopolitan, he said, “It’s great to be here at the Emmy Awards.” “Let me begin by noting that there are much too many of us in this small space.”

The actor from “The 40 Year Old Virgin” went on to say that the event was supposed to be conducted outside, but that they are now sat in a hermetically sealed tent.

“What are we doing?” says the narrator. It was stated that this was an outdoor event. He went on to say, “It isn’t.” “They deceived us. Right now, we’re in a hermetically sealed tent. I wouldn’t have come here if it hadn’t been for you.”

The actor also expressed his dissatisfaction with the roof, which he claimed made ventilation difficult. He inquired, “Why is there a roof?” ”It’s more important that we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight than that we have three chandeliers. That is what the decision has been made.”

Actor Paul Bettany is sneezing in his face as he compares how they used to wipe the groceries before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to how they used to wipe the groceries during the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogen exclaimed, “This is insane.” “From cleaning my groceries to Paul Bettany sneezing in my face, I went from wiping my groceries to Paul Bettany sneezing in my face. So, it’s been a busy week! Paul, if anyone is going to sneeze in my face, I’d like it to be you.”

Viewers quickly flocked to Twitter to express their feelings. On the microblogging platform, Rogen’s name began to trend. One of the audience members expressed a similar concern:

“It’s fantastic that Seth Rogen is exposing the Emmys for lying about the event being held outside, and all the major news sites are just”haha look at his crazy suit, UH OH he mispronounced a name!” said another.

“Seth Rogen saying what we’re all thinking about this many people being in that darn room,” one commentator said. #Emmys2021,” one viewer said, while another complimented the actor for speaking out about the elephant in the room.

Rogen’s next project is a television miniseries called “Pam & Tommy,” which is now in post-production. The actor is presently shooting Steven Spielberg’s film “The Fabelmans.”