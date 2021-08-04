‘They need to listen,’ David Unsworth said of Everton’s young players ignoring Rafa Benitez’s guidance.

Everton’s young players should listen to Rafa Benitez, according to David Unsworth, who visits the club’s academy on a regular basis.

In June, the Spaniard was announced as the new manager, and he immediately set about preparing his team for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League season.

Some of the kids have already had the opportunity to shine during pre-season, with a number of them taking part in behind-closed-doors matches at Finch Farm and others being called up for the trip to the United States earlier this month.

Unsworth has now stated that Benitez visits the club’s academy on a regular basis to gain insight into how the young players are progressing and to offer tips on what they should do when given the chance.

“I’m very glad Rafa has seized the chance to come to the Academy on a regular basis,” he told evertonfc.com.

“He’s curious about who might be good enough to take that step, as well as who we’re considering for the future. He’s just been here a few days, but we’ve already had some terrific discussions regarding the young players.

“It’s excellent for the players; they have a new manager with incredible expertise. He’s a successful manager who has received numerous awards.

“The young lads need to thrive in that environment when they’re training with the first team. When they get the chance, they should listen to Rafa and his team and learn from them.”

Everton has an interesting bunch of young players, with many fans expecting some of them to break into the first squad in the near future.

Unsworth has expressed his satisfaction in the young players who have come through the academy and his desire to see them progress to the senior level.

“We [the Academy and Under-23s coaching staff]can bring the lads so far, but it’s how quickly they adapt and learn – and how much they impress – that allows them to stay in the first team,” he continued.

“It takes various players different amounts of time to be ready for the first team – and some will never be ready.

“After that, it’s up to those players to find themselves a.”

