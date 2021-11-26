‘They Are Gentle Creatures,’ says Billie Eilish, who wants fans to stop eating turkey on Thanksgiving.

Billie Eilish has advised her fans not to eat turkey on Thanksgiving, calling them the “kindest beings on the planet.” She also posted a picture of herself holding a live turkey.

“Turkeys are among of the most gentle creatures in the world, and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving,” the 19-year-old said with a photo of herself on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

She did admit, though, that changing a custom is tough. “I know it’s difficult to break traditions, but bear that in mind,” she continued.

A Twitter user posted a photo of Eilish holding a turkey near to her and carefully inspecting it. She was dressed in a black t-shirt and hat.

However, not everyone agreed with Eilish’s point of view.

“”They literally were pursuing me minding my own business on my walk so miss green roots could sit down,” one user remarked, while another added, “Know what? Anyway, how about a turkey sub?” “I’ve never tried turkey and have no intention of doing so. They’re pretty, but before and after cooking, they appear terrifying and disgusting as hell “a user stated

Veganism has been a part of Eilish’s life for the past seven years.

“Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it’s pretty hard to go back,” she told British Vogue in May of eating meat and dairy products.

The singer, however, clarified that she is not trying to tell others what to do, but rather that she “can’t continue on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it.”

In September, the singer also collaborated with Nike to release her own vegan footwear.

Eilish’s most recent music video was “Lost Cause,” which was released in June. In October, she also appeared on the podcast “Just Headlines.”