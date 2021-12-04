The’stunning’ new’slay it season’ Christmas costumes dazzled George at Asda buyers.

After seeing the “beautiful” new “slay it season” party attire online, George at Asda shoppers were “wowed.”

George, Asda’s in-house brand, has established a devoted following on social media, where it guarantees that customers are kept up to date on all new stock and product launches.

Budget-friendly George is well-known for their diverse selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, accessories, and more.

Primark customers are taken aback by a ‘beautiful’ £12 purse that ‘looks so costly.’

The brand’s new holiday collection is proving to be a major favorite with fashionistas, with a recent Instagram photo raising a stir online.

George at Asda uploaded a carousel of photographs with its 697k followers, showcasing its new “slay it” line with stylist Stacie, who runs fashion account @missy elz. Essential winter colors including forest green, black, and cream are featured in the ensembles.

Instagram

George captioned the photographs as follows: “Getting ready for Slay It season Watch our NEW shoppable video with @missy elz now to learn how she dresses her favorite pieces for the holiday season and beyond!” The clothes were a hit, with the post receiving over 500 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded on the popular social media site.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I’m going to Asda tomorrow!” Emma told a buddy.

Annabelle remarked: “Wow, you’re killing it! These dresses are just stunning.” “Oooff love all of these!!” Jenni exclaimed. “Stunning, stunning, stunning!” exclaimed Phoebe. Click here to find the Asda store closest to you.