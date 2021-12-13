These ‘Twilight’ stars want a film adaptation of ‘Midnight Sun.’

Almost a decade after the release of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2,” which brought the blockbuster film series to a close, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene have announced that they are open to making another sequel based on the final novel in the series.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actor and the 34-year-old actress attended the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Saturday, and during their panel discussion, the concept of a film based on author Stephenie Meyer’s fifth book, “Midnight Sun,” which will be released in 2020, was mentioned.

“I mean, I really like that one.” I really hope we could turn that into a movie. That one contains a lot more funny quips from Emmett. Entertainment Tonight Canada cited Lutz as adding, “It’s amazing.” Lutz played the super-strong vampire Emmett Cullen in the flicks.

Greene, who played clairvoyant Alice Cullen, agreed with her former co-star that a prospective adaptation of the latest “Twilight” novel may bring the franchise back one last time.

“Midnight Sun” is not a prelude to the main tale; rather, it retells the events of “Twilight” from the perspective of Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson in the films, rather than Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

Meyer began working on the fifth novel in the early 2000s. However, she put the book on hold in 2008 after discovering that the first 12 chapters had been released online. According to The Guardian, she only returned to finishing the work years later and ultimately released it last year.

Lutz was also asked about his favorite film in the franchise at the convention. He stated that his favorite film was the two-part “Breaking Dawn,” but that a big-screen rendition of “Midnight Sun” could easily exceed it.

Fans of the actor will not be surprised by this news, as he has been extremely public about his interest in the fifth book on social media. He soon grabbed a copy when it was officially launched in August of last year and proudly displayed it on Instagram.

“It’s finally here, it’s finally arrived @midnightsuntwilightsaga,” says the narrator. While reading this novel and Edward’s views, I enjoy learning more about Emmett. It’s fantastic!” ‘He captioned the post,’ he said.

According to Us Weekly, Jackson Rathbone, 36, who played Jasper Hale in the film series, was also present at the discussion.

