These Surprising Investments Make Up Queen Elizabeth’s Net Worth.

During their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex used the term “The Firm” to refer to the senior working royals who make up the royal family’s “institution.” Meghan’s use of these terms to refer to the royal family has sparked debate about how the monarchy works, which involves a lot of money.

Determining the royals’ net worth is a difficult task because it necessitates separating the institution’s wealth from the fortunes of individual royal family members. As the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth is undoubtedly at the center of many discussions about wealth and prestige. How much money does Queen Elizabeth have in her bank account?

The royal family represents a $28 billion empire

Any discussion of the royal family’s wealth should begin with an understanding of the monarchy’s massive empire. The “organizational chart of The Firm is a testament to the 1,000-year-old family business, and the public perception that sustains it is vital to its success,” according to Forbes ” Long before celebrities like the Kardashians popularized the term “influencer,” the British royal family recognized the enormous financial benefits that came with status and being in the spotlight. “Being a member of The Firm also comes with high expectations for keeping the moneymaking machine running for generations to come,” Forbes reports.

The Crown Estate ($19 billion) holds nearly $28 billion in assets that the crown cannot sell. 5 billion), and Buckingham Palace (estimated at $4 billion). The Duchy of Cornwall ($1 billion), the Duchy of Lancaster ($9.9 billion), and the Duchy of Lancaster ($9.9 billion 3 billion), the Duchy of Lancaster ($748 million), and Kensington Palace (estimated to be worth $3 billion). Crown Estate Scotland ($592 million) and the Crown Estate of the United Kingdom ($630 million). ”

The Firm has a lucrative business, but the money isn't all theirs to keep, and they don't have access to sell their $28 billion in real estate assets. "The royal family receives 25% of the Crown Estate income, which is also known as…