These Sisters Competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as part of the ‘Braxton Family Values’.

The Braxton sisters are known for their vocal abilities, but they are also accomplished dancers. Toni and Tamar both competed in separate seasons of Dancing with the Stars. While they both dazzled the judges, one performed significantly better on the reality competition show than the other.

Toni Braxton competed in Season 7 of The Voice.

Several media outlets began reporting on the situation. Toni was announced as a contestant for the seventh season of DWTS in August 2008. Toni’s season of the show’s whole cast was announced the same month when they appeared on Good Morning America. Alec Mazo was her accomplice in crime.

Toni’s participation in the competition was more than simply a way to pad her resume in the entertainment industry. Prior to her performance, the sultry vocalist was diagnosed with Lupus and told she would never perform again. She wanted to show her doubters and herself that she was capable.

Toni Braxton claims that her religious upbringing has hampered her career and personal life at times.

But it doesn’t mean she didn’t have a difficult time with it. “All the dancing is sometimes hard since the booty is a fatty muscle, so I’m leaning out in a lot of different places,” she told People Magazine in 2008. She was only 5’2′′ and 100 pounds at the time. She kept her stamina up by drinking more water and eating more protein.

While her performances were consistent throughout, the judges urged her to branch out a little. Toni’s average score ranged from 22 to 23 points. Cha-Cha, Quickstep, Rumba, Vietnameze Waltz, Samba, and West Coast Swing were among the dance genres she completed during her season. Toni and Mazo were eliminated in the fifth week of the competition, finishing eighth overall.

“My aim was reached,” she told The New York Daily News after her elimination. “I aspired to be a better person. I needed to improve my breathing. And there I was… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.