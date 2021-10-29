These M&S shortbread and tea tins are selling out fast, but are they worth it?

We haven’t even reached Halloween yet, yet our grocery aisles are brimming with glittering, light-up festive food, preparing for the holiday season.

Marks and Spencer has lots of options to make Christmas seem extra special, as it always does.

The limited edition tea and shortbread tins are one of the most popular, according to Facebook chatter among M&S enthusiasts.

Because they’re presently only available in stores (although other shortbread gifts and hampers are available online), buyers have been sharing sightings of them on social media, letting others know where stores have stock.

The larger tin is £5 and contains shortbread, while the somewhat smaller tin is £4 and contains English breakfast tea bags. It comes in three different colors: gold, silver, and a coppery bronze. Both feature little lights inside that can be turned on, so once the contents are done, you’ll have gorgeous Christmas decorations for a table top or shelf.

I tasted both in the name of science, as well as putting on my Christmas hat and attire. In the video, you can see how I did.

Overall, the tins seemed to be a good deal. The shortbread was wonderful, and the many Christmas-themed shapes were a nice addition.

The tea was merely average, good tea. When I first sampled it, I wondered if a more festive flavor would have been more fascinating, but in these circumstances, it’s often preferable not to meddle with the tea.

In theory, fancy flavors (I’m looking at you, gingerbread tea) seem nice, but in practice, they destroy the flavor of anything else you’re eating and mess with any milk in your drink.

I completely understand why these tins are flying off the shelves. They’re cheaply priced, excellent as teacher gifts or in pre-Christmas hampers, and I completely get why they’re flying off the shops. They’re exclusively available in-store right now, however additional shortbread gifts and hampers are available online.