These fantastic photos from the Westminster Dog Show in New York will delight you.

It is a universally acknowledged truth that everyone loves dogs (or at the very least should). Dogs are the most common pet in households, and while some owners are content to leave it at that, others take their canine obsession to new, competitive heights.

The Westminster Dog Show in New York has been going on for 144 years, making it the second-longest-running, continuously held sporting event in the United States. It features obedience and agility competitions, as well as a quest to determine which dog is the best. This year’s show was held in Tarrytown, New York – its first ever outing outside of New York City – but it still featured the usual roster of exceptionally well-trained hounds posing and performing for cameras and judges alike. Here are a few of our favorites, ranging from fabulously furry chow-chows to the elegantly dressed Matty Pugdashian…