These are the things we’re less concerned about now that we’re living in the ‘new normal.’

We all know what we’ve been longing over the last year: holidays, hugging friends and family, and returning to our favorite pubs and restaurants as we continue to venture out in a post-lockdown world. These much-missed activities are all on our summer to-do lists.

Simultaneously, there has been a clear shift in terms of things we aren’t as enthusiastic about as we once were.

According to a new survey from data platform Dynata, our priorities have shifted since the epidemic began, with 43% of individuals indicating they value quality time with loved ones more than other areas of life…

Obsessing about your job

The relevance of health and happiness has risen to the fore in the recent year as a result of the issues of social isolation and, for some people, loneliness. We’d rather free up some “me time” and enjoy a better work-life balance than brag about working outrageous hours and feverishly pushing for that promotion.

Attempting to make as much money as feasible

Likewise, if achieving a healthier balance necessitates making less money, so be it. Some others are taking it a step further and reducing their hours or even becoming part-time after experiencing flexible working for the first time during the pandemic.

Possessing material goods that impress others

The phrase “the best things in life are free” has never been more true than in the past year. We’ve missed people more than products, and we’d rather spend our hard-earned money on meaningful experiences shared with friends and family than on clothes, automobiles, or other status symbols now.

Formal business dress is required.

We’re not ready to give up our working-from-home uniform of tracksuits, leggings, and hoodies just yet, despite the loungewear revolution. When we return to the office, we’ll be ditching our suits in favor of jeans and high heels in favor of flats.

Having a set work routine is beneficial.

If only we’d paid more attention to Dolly Parton! Many of us have discovered that working nine to five is truly “all taking and no giving.” (This is a brief piece.)