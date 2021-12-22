‘There’s No One At Fault,’ Meagan Good says of her and DeVon Franklin’s 9-year marriage.

After nine years of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin called it quits.

Franklin, 43, and Good, 40, have chosen to separate ways. People published a joint statement from the couple in which they announced their divorce.

“We have decided to walk into our futures independently but forever together,” the pair said after much prayer and thought. “We’ve been married for almost a decade and share an unbreakable love. There is no one to blame; we believe this is the next best step in our relationship’s progress.” They went on, “We are eternally grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent as husband and wife together. We are also grateful to God for the testimony that is growing inside of us and for blessing our lives together.” When they were working on the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom,” the “Harlem” star and the film producer met. They were engaged in May 2012 and married in June of that year. Many people were astonished by their split announcement because they were still gushing over each other six months ago when they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

To commemorate their wedding anniversary, Good released throwback images of them over the years. She also included a beautiful message for Franklin with it.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY HUSBAND| PURPOSE PARTNER!!” On Instagram, Good wrote. “THIS MAKES #9, AND YOU GO TO ETERNITY!” I’VE MADE THE BEST DECISION IN MY LIFE BY CHOOSING YOU (BESIDES LOVING JESUS LOL). I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING IN ME… NOW AND IN THE FUTURE. “OMG, YOUR WIFE.” Several followers reacted to her message by questioning the couple’s choice to divorce, claiming that everything between them was good. Some people hoped that they would be able to sort out their differences and avoid divorce. Another was enraged by their breakup.

“Awwww, I hope y’all can figure this out,” one person said.

“Please keep your group together. We adore both of you “another has been added.

“So, what went wrong? Then there was Hollywood. It’s impossible to combine light and darkness “another conjectured

“Lame again Meagan, he was the love of your life in June and now he’s your ex-husband @devonfranklin in December……after 9 years y’all are truly playing with God it’s terrible!!!” an enraged internet user said.

Franklin also commemorated the occasion with a lovely Instagram message, leaving his followers perplexed as to why they split up.

“So what’s with the divorce now [eye rolling emoji]just looking for someone,” one remarked.