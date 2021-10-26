‘There’s Expectation To Maintain Size,’ Selita Ebanks says of her rough Victoria’s Secret Angel experience.

Model Selita Ebanks is speaking up about the negative aspects of her time at Victoria’s Secret.

Ebanks, 38, talked about the difficulties and expectations that come with being a Victoria’s Secret Angel on E”True !’s Hollywood Story,” which aired Monday night. She also talked about how her life “changed tremendously” after landing the job.

“There’s a code you have to follow when modeling for Victoria’s Secret,” she explained. “There is an expectation that the size be maintained, and we are, sadly, going against Mother Nature. It’s not something that should happen, and it’s not something that happens naturally. It’s a challenge.” Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser said in the program that she heard some models “back in the day” only ate an apple every 24 hours to maintain their figures, and that this was just the brand’s beauty standards.

Every model’s dream, according to Ebanks, was to work as an Angel, and when she eventually received the job, she considered it the pinnacle of her career.

“I’ve walked a lot of runways, but being a part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was more than a job for me. It was the highlight of the trip “she clarified

After becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ebanks said her life changed “overnight,” with her celebrity skyrocketing. However, as a result of her celebrity, she had to deal with individuals she used to consider friends betraying her.

She also said that many of her classmates and coworkers did not believe she earned her contract, and that she “essentially fought my way into their circle.”

Jessica Silver-Greenberg, whose exposé “Angels in Hell” exposed the Victoria’s Secret empire’s dark underbelly, noted that the Angels had low self-esteem.

Victoria’s Secret models, according to the New York Times reporter, struggle to develop self-worth since they are primarily valued for their appearance and “no one wants to hear what they have to say.” She further stated that even models who felt safe within the firm were aware of issues.

Crowe, Casey Taylor revealed how Edward Razek, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret, reportedly humiliated women. Taylor claims that he chastised her for getting extra bread at lunch and that the incident concluded with her crying in the bathroom.

She said that other women who worked for the company had been treated similarly, and that some had been abused even worse.

In her own experience, Ebanks recalls a few instances where things could have been wrong, but she claims she was never disrespected.