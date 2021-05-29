There Was Never Any Doubt That Mr. Big Would Be Involved in the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

To the joy of fans, Chris Noth has confirmed that he will resume his role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That… Despite the fact that Noth was not a significant character in the show, his presence and chemistry with Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, is apparent. Few fans, and evidently the show’s production crew, could picture Sex and the City without Mr. Big. Despite reports, it appears that Mr. Big’s participation in the relaunch was never in doubt.

When rumours surfaced that Chris Noth would not be reprising his role, fans were taken aback.

Rumors began to circulate in February 2021 that Noth would not be reprising his role as Mr. Big. The narrative, which was pushed by Page Six, enraged supporters. It stands to reason that it would. The report came just a few weeks after Kim Cattrall made it clear that she will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot or in the future. Chris Noth Responds to Rumors That He Won’t Return as Mr. Big in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

Noth turned to Instagram to advise his admirers not to believe what they read in the tabloids. Despite this, he has declined to confirm or deny his participation in HBO’s Max limited series. Everything fell silent after his opening remark. Until now, that is. And Just Like That… is only a few weeks away from going into production, and Noth’s presence in the series has now been confirmed.

Mr. Big’s involvement has been officially confirmed just weeks before the cast is slated to begin filming.

Fans may finally relax after earlier speculations stated Noth would not be returning his role.

The showrunner, Michael Patrick King, has revealed that Noth has negotiated a deal with the production crew and will don his wingtips once more. There was never any dispute about his involvement, according to Deadline.