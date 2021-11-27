There are ten restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool that have a zero star hygiene rating.

A number of well-known food establishments in Liverpool have received a zero-star hygiene rating.

Customers are served by hundreds of eateries and takeaways across the city.

People consume gourmet pleasures delivered directly to their door via Uber and Just Eat, or picked up in person from their favorite chippy across the corner, from burgers to bao buns, milkshakes to moussaka.

The number one restaurant in Liverpool is a ‘authentic’ Turkish restaurant in the city center.

However, standards occasionally fall short of what we would anticipate from our favorite institutions.

Inspectors from the City Council visit restaurants, cafés, takeaways, and sandwich shops all across Liverpool to ensure that food hygiene standards are met.

Businesses are rated on a five-star system based on the Food Standards Agency’s standards (FSA).

Inspectors evaluate firms’ compliance by looking at how they handle food, store it, prepare it, keep their facilities clean, and manage food safety.

Officers assess the following three elements during inspections, according to the FSA website: how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled, and stored, as well as cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control, and other facilities.

– Examining processes, training, and systems to ensure that proper sanitation is maintained

Inspectors will decide whether or not each of these factors is satisfactory or needs to be improved.

A five-star grade indicates “excellent hygiene standards,” while a zero indicates “immediate improvement is necessary.”

“It is the obligation of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times,” according to the FSA.

Diners at Six by Nico were left “devastated” after the restaurant received a zero-star food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 22.

“We were really dissatisfied with this report and quickly did a complete evaluation, correcting each of the inspectors’ suggestions within a few days,” a spokeswoman for Six By Nico stated.

“We are looking forward to our next inspection and are optimistic that the precise actions we’ve taken will result in us getting back to our usual excellent results.”

In Liverpool, there are currently nine restaurants and takeaways with a zero star food hygiene rating. They are as follows: 201 Townsend Lane, Clubmoor, Liverpool, L13 9DGLast inspected: September 29, 2021173 Grange Lane, Liverpool, L25 5JYLast inspected: September 29, 2021 202146 Rice Lane, last inspected: September 28, “The summary has come to an end.”