There are nine lottery prizes up for grabs, including two Merseyside tickets.

Nine people throughout the country have won life-changing amounts of money in the lottery and are completely unaware of it.

The National Lottery maintains a list of unclaimed prizes, which includes information such as the winning numbers, the location where the ticket was purchased, and the date the ticket was purchased.

If you have a winning ticket in the National Lottery, you have 180 days (about six months) from the date of the draw to claim your prize.

Last month, two unclaimed tickets with a total prize pool of £1 million were purchased in Merseyside.

Last month, two unclaimed tickets with a total prize pool of £1 million were purchased in Merseyside.

So, if you’ve recently played the lotto, now is the moment to double-check your ticket before it’s too late.

1. On April 30, the EuroMillions draw was conducted, with the winner taking home the £1 million UK Millionaire Maker.

It was purchased in the London Boroughs of Harrow and Brent, and the draw information can be found here. It must be claimed before October 27, 21.

2. The Set for Life draw was held on May 6, 21st, with the winner receiving £10,000 every month for the next 30 years.

The winning numbers are 2, 7, 25, 40, 46, Life Ball 4, and it was purchased in the Three Rivers District. It must be claimed by February 11th, 21st.

3. On June 21, the EuroMillions draw was conducted, with the winner taking home the £1 million UK Millionaire Maker.

It was purchased using the winning code ZMFD00211 in the Royal Borough of Greenwich and must be claimed by November 28th, 21.

4. On June 18, the EuroMillions draw was conducted, with the winner taking home the £1 million UK Millionaire Maker.

It was purchased with the winning code HSHJ77861 in the London Borough of Newham, and it must be claimed by December 15, 2021.

5. On July 2nd, the EuroMillions draw was conducted, with the winner taking home the £1 million UK Millionaire Maker.

It was purchased on Anglesey and Gwynedd, the draw details may be read here, and it must be claimed before December 29, 2021.

The Set for Life draw was held on.