There are five spots in the UK and Ireland where you can view magnificent peonies right now.

These stunning pink blossoms appear in May and peak in June, so don’t blink or you’ll miss them.

The sun-loving genus paeonia (their botanical name) can live for 50 years or more and is regarded as one of the most carefree of all perennials, but it takes around three years for its sumptuous blooms to reach full height.

Peonies, which are native to Asia, are said to represent prosperity, good fortune, love, and honor by some. Here’s where to find the best bouquets of one of our favorite flowers…

London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Bees enjoy peak peony season, especially when their petals spread wide to show pollen-rich stamens, which are one of Kew’s horticultural highlights on exhibit this month. The Sarah Bernhardt peony has large baubles of white and pink blooms with a delicate smell to match its feathery petals.

Near Worcester are the Spetchley Park Gardens.

When strolling through Spetchley Gardens’ Instagram-worthy peonies, bring a little tape measure to measure their stars — the buds open up to three times their original size, with some types spanning 19cm across. Tree peonies bloom earlier than herbaceous peonies, have larger flowers, and can reach a height of up to – and sometimes even more than – 150cm.

Aberglasney is a village in the Welsh town of Llangathen.

If you visit Aberglasney Gardens, the ornate borders are likely to stop you in your tracks. Electric pink blossoms surround a fluffy yellow core of fragrant petals on the ‘Bowl of Beauty’ peony.

Edinburgh, Scotland’s Royal Botanic Garden

The Woodland Garden of the RBG Edinburgh is one of Britain’s oldest botanical gardens, with an exceptional collection of peonies. As a bonus, you’ll see some of the world’s tallest tree species, each with its own “cathedral-like atmosphere” to crown its prized plantings. It’s fantastic and well worth seeking out.

Ireland’s Mount Congreve Gardens are located in the county of Waterford.

Mount Congreve has a dedicated Peony Walk to celebrate the beauty of these splendid blooms. Lavender-scented shrubs along the route. (This is a brief piece.)