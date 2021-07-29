There are currently no plans for a new season of The X Factor. ITV has confirmed this.

Following allegations that the show’s creator, Simon Cowell, had ended the show after 17 years, the announcement was made.

The most recent season of The X Factor aired in 2018, and Dalton Harris was proclaimed the winner.

“At this time, there are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor,” an ITV spokesman stated in a statement.

Dermot O’Leary hosted the 2018 season of The X Factor, which featured judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field, and Robbie Williams.

Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Nicole Scherzinger have all previously served as judges on the show.

The show premiered in 2004 and was followed by the 2019 spin-off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band.

Mr. Cowell announced in February of last year that the show would be put on hold until 2020.

One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs, and Leona Lewis are just a few of the chart-topping musicians that have benefited from The X Factor.

Mr. Cowell will lead a panel of judges in a new musical gameshow for ITV called Walk The Line, which was announced last month.