‘There Are Consequences For Your Words,’ Quentin Tarantino says of financially cutting his mother out.

None of Quentin Tarantino’s money from directing, producing, and writing films has gone to his mother.

After his mother, Connie Zastoupil, purportedly discouraged his writing career, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, 58, revealed on “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast that he pledged as a child to never share his riches with her if he found success.

Tarantino claims that he began writing scripts in elementary school, but that his teachers saw it as a willful act of rebellion because he was “doing this instead of my schoolwork.”

He admitted that he suffered in school intellectually and that his mother “had a terrible time with my scholastic non-ability.”

Tarantino recalls his mother “bitching at me… about that…. and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little “writing career,” with the finger quotes and everything,” after he got in trouble for writing screenplays in school. What exactly is this ‘writing career’ you’re pursuing? That nonsense is over!’

Her statements irritated Tarantino, who stated he made up his mind at the time to never financially support his mother if he became wealthy.

“And I was in my head when she said that to me in that condescending tone, and I thought to myself, ‘OK, lady.’ You will never see a penny from my success if I become a successful writer. There will be no place for you to live. There will be no trip for you, and mommy will not be driving an Elvis Cadillac. You don’t get anything. Page Six cited Tarantino as replying, “Because you said that.”

Tarantino answered, “Yeah, yeah,” when Koppelman inquired if he had kept his promise. I assisted her with an IRS problem. However, there is no home. “Without a Cadillac, there is no home.”

Tarantino’s mother is still alive and well. “There are consequences for your remarks as you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your mocking tone about what’s meaningful to them,” he told Koppelman, standing firm in his decision to cut her out financially.

Tarantino’s 74-year-old mother was barely 16 when she became pregnant with him, according to reports. According to The New Yorker, Zastoupil told Jami Bernard, the film reviewer for the New York Daily News, “Quentin would have you believe he was raised by wolves.”

Tarantino was a "accident," according to the New Yorker. His Tennessee-born mother only married to "become an emancipated minor and attend college," which she did.