There are 18 afternoon tea options in Liverpool city centre that you must try.

We’ve collected up some of the greatest spots to have a post-lockdown treat, from afternoon tea with breathtaking views of Liverpool city to secret cafés with intimate surroundings.

Everyone can enjoy afternoon tea, whether it’s a get-together with friends, a treat for a loved one, or taking the kids to their first tea party.

A traditional afternoon tea consists of delectable soft sandwiches, delectable pastries, and a pot of tea. If you don’t like tea, most locations serve coffee or hot chocolate instead, and some even include a glass of champagne for those extra special occasions.

This autumn, there are seven must-see concerts in Liverpool.

Cuban Alma Mater

Join Alma De Cuba for Samba Afternoon Tea at the Seel Street restaurant, where guests are treated to a show-stopping performance by samba dancers and can even have a little boogie.

Then tuck on Latin American-inspired sandwiches like braised jerk brisket and mango salsa wrap, smoked salmon with lime and chilli crème fraiche, BBQ pulled pork and sweet chilli slaw, Mediterranean veggies with baba ghanoush, and lots of sweet sweets like the classic scone.

Every Saturday from 2pm to 4pm, Samba Afternoon Tea is available for £24.95 per person, including a drink of prosecco.

Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4BH, St Peters Church

White, Marco Pierre

At Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill, indulge in a traditional afternoon tea with savory sandwiches, sweet desserts, freshly baked sultana scones, and carefully selected TeaPigs tea and Musetti coffee.

Prices for ordinary afternoon tea for two people start at £29.95 and go up to £49.50 for their premium Champagne.

Liverpool, L3 9AG, 10 Chapel Street

Bastion Bar is a bar in the city of Bastion

If you’re searching for something different, the afternoon tea at the Bastion bar is served on a miniature wooden picnic seat.

Honey roast ham croissant with wholegrain mayonnaise and mixed greens, malted bloomer with smoked salmon and cream cheese, brioche bun with cheese and pickle, chicken Caesar salad wrap, and pretzel bun with ham hock terrine and cheese are some of the sandwiches available.

Warm scones with clotted cream and jam are offered alongside a selection of freshly made desserts such as red velvet and fruit tart. “The summary has come to an end.”