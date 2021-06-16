The Zuccotto by Giada De Laurentiis is a no-bake, no-sweat summer cake.

If you’re looking for a simple summer dessert that doesn’t involve turning on the oven, look no further. Giada De Laurentiis of Food Network shares her Zuccotto, a delightful no-bake cake that comes together quickly.

The TV personality tells how to get it done tonight, one, two, three!

To create De Laurentiis’ Zuccotto, you’ll need the following ingredients.

If you can’t think there’s such a thing as a no-bake cake, trust the Zuccotto of the Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef.

“An full lovely cake you don’t have to turn on the oven for?” her food and lifestyle blog Giadzy wrote on Instagram about this culinary marvel. We can’t wait to see it!! Take a look at the profile link for the #recipe for this chocolate zuccotto and get “baking!”

Nonstick cooking spray, one pound cake loaf, brandy, bittersweet chocolate, whipping cream, almond extract, sugar, chopped almonds, and cocoa powder are all needed to make De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Zuccotto recipe.

In the same way that a prepared cake (in the case of the trifle, either sponge cake or ladyfingers) is used to make the dessert, Zuccotto is analogous to the English trifle. The Zuccotto is a cake mound or dome with a cream filling that originated in Florence.

You’ll also need an electric mixer and a couple bowls, one of which is metal.