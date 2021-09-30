The ‘Yummy’ Singer’s Rep Denies Justin Bieber’s Alleged ‘Erotic’ Art Show: ‘Not Real’

According to his rep, Justin Bieber will not be having a “erotic” art show anytime soon.

Bieber apparently had a “profound” and “erotic” art show, according to a press release circulated earlier this week. His representative, on the other hand, promptly turned it off.

Page Six contacted the “Yummy” singer’s rep, who rejected the claim. The representative exclaimed, “Not real!”

The show’s press release, branded “Paintings From Space,” was sent out this week, reportedly from Harry Gablowsian, the new Gablowsian Gallery’s owner.

According to Page Six, the press announcement stated, “It is our particular pleasure to establish Gablowsian Gallery NYC with the first solo show of paintings by Justin Bieber.” “With subtle layers of sexuality, joy, and the gestation of sexual identity, the pieces invoke intimacy, childhood dreams, and family.”

The artworks were created with acrylics, spray paint, and markers, according to the release. The paintings were said to exemplify “a natural sense of liberation and abandonment.”

“They adhere to a rigorous training and art historical context, despite being stream of consciousness pieces. While many people will try to find a source/origin artist to credit, these works are truly unique and profound,” the press statement continued.

Gablowsian was also contacted by the publication for comment on the event, and he kept up the charade by emailing that half of the collection had already been sold, with prices starting in the six-figure range. The other half is being sold to private collectors, according to reports.

Page Six inquired about Bieber’s attendance at the art show, and was informed that the “Sorry” singer will be there. They aren’t saying when he will be safe, though.

“Justin will be at the show from November 4 through November 6,” Gablowsian stated. “We are not letting the broader public know exactly when due to safety concerns (and COVID).”

The so-called gallery owner reportedly remained silent when questioned if the show was a hoax or if they were merely performing a parody or performance art.

Bieber has a sizable art collection, which he occasionally flaunts on Instagram. Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, auctioned off 17 pieces from their collection in December 2019. According to Architectural Digest, the earnings went to two poverty-fighting charities, LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts.