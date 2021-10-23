The young mother stood by and watched while her boyfriend, a thug, abused her child.

A young mother was sentenced to prison after witnessing her abusive boyfriend gravely harm her infant son.

Chantelle Welsh stayed silent about the horrific occurrence for several hours before sending the young kid to the hospital, but she continually lied about how he was hurt, leading to her own brothers being arrested and incarcerated.

Complex skull fractures, multiple eye socket fractures, a fractured right arm, and a broken left leg were among the tot’s horrific injuries.

After a fight with the suspect’s partner, the boys’murdered’ the man.

The 11-month-old had “a big swampy swelling” on his head, which required emergency surgery, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

He was released from Alder Hey Hospital after ten days, and while he has recovered medically, there are concerns that he would suffer psychologically in the long run.

Welsh, who is 23 years old, also has an older son, but both have been removed from her custody. The defendant, who is now pregnant by another man, is unlikely to ever see her sons again, according to the court, and social services are involved in her life.

Welsh, of Anfield’s St Domingo Vale, has pleaded guilty to child neglect for failing to seek medical attention for the victim.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison. “A doctor refers to the injuries that would be seen in a serious car accident,” Judge Garrett Byrne remarked.

“It is hard to predict the long-term psychological effects of this trauma on this youngster; all one can say is that long-term psychological injury is a possibility.”

Welsh, who was dressed entirely in baby pink, was told that her limited cognitive ability reduced her culpability, but that the aggravating factors were “the time you took to seek medical attention and the lies you told to the professionals, resulting in innocent people being arrested and detained, namely your brothers.”

Judge Byrne described the case as “shocking” and said she had “told a bundle of lies” before finally disclosing the truth three months later.

He said he contemplated suspending Welsh’s sentence because he had no prior convictions, but “it was simply so serious that only an immediate term of custody can be justified.”

John Williams is a composer and musician. “The summary has come to an end.”