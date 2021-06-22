‘The Young and the Restless’ is a television series set in the United States. Fans believe it is too soon for Harrison to refer to Kyle as ‘Daddy.’

Unknown paternity is a popular soap opera plot, and The Young and Restless is exploiting it to create a major dilemma. Is Harrison Locke’s father Ashland Locke or Kyle Abbott? Fans aren’t believing how things are going down in Genoa City, especially little Harrison’s reaction, after a recent paternity discovery. While daytime dramas aren’t known for having realistic plots, this one has some viewers shuddering.

Background information

Today on #YR, Kyle and Ashland discover the truth regarding Harrison’s paternity. pic.twitter.com/ZF2szbJt6n

May 31, 2021 — Young and Restless (@YandR CBS)

Ashland Locke, often known as “the Locke Ness Monster,” is a vicious and powerful businessman. He thinks his three-year-old son, Harrison, is his own because he’s married to Tara. But that wouldn’t make very compelling television, would it?

Tara had an affair with Kyle Abbott, who was much younger than Ashland. Is the young man his son? Rumors swirled that Harrison looks like Kyle, some even mentioning they share the same dimples. Kyle tries to find out from Tara what the truth is.

But Tara deflects and warns him that Ashland will react badly if he finds out about their affair. Kyle decides to take matters into his own hands and gets a DNA test. Things start to get hairy from there. With Ashland and Tara both present, Kyle whips out the envelope containing the test results — he is the father!

Twitter explodes over Harrison’s reaction

#YR pic.twitter.com/CdVODjymPA

— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 3, 2021

Ashland is floored by this revelation. According to Soap Opera Spy, he never thought the little boy wasn’t his. Instead, he thinks both Tara and Kyle are just hatching a scheme to affect child custody. He vows to fight their claim, launching a full investigation. In the middle of all of this is three-year-old Harrison.

His whole life, he’s only known… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.