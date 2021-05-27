The Writer of ‘Superman & Lois’ Explains Why Steel Speaks Kryptonian

In episode 7, fans of Superman and Lois were treated to a few memorable moments. Steel, the classic DC character, was presented in the CW program, and he spoke to Kal-El in his own tongue.

Fans of Superman rarely see him or his allies/enemies interact in a language other than English. But, according to Jai Jamison, writer of Superman & Lois, there’s a reason Steel speaks Kryptonian.

On ‘Superman & Lois,’ John Henry Irons threatens Clark in Kryptonian.

Captain Luthor (Wolé Parks), called Steel, was revealed as John Henry Irons, aka Steel, in Superman & Lois episode 7, “Man of Steel.” Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is lured into a meeting by the parallel Earth engineer-turned-superhero, who says he’s trying to save the world by eliminating a menace.

“I suppose you know, Kal-El,” Irons says in Kryptonian when Clark asks who the threat is.

Irons seeks to kill Clark by using sun flare lights to weaken him. Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jon (Jordan Elsass) are lucky enough to arrive just in time to save their father. And just as Clark is about to strike back at Irons in rage, Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) appears and intervenes.

Steel speaks Kryptonian for a reason, according to writer Jai Jamison of ‘Superman & Lois.’

It was a pleasant surprise to hear Irons speak Kryptonian. The line wasn’t introduced as a joke, according to Superman & Lois writer Jai Jamison.

Irons’ backstory was addressed by the writer in an interview with TV Line. He also mentioned that he picked up the language after his planet was overtaken by Kryptonians.

Jamison admitted, “I pitch speaking in Kryptonian a lot.” “The idea was that the Kryptonians took over John’s earth, so he learned their language in the way that a lot of people in Prague know Russian because of the occupation during the Soviet Union. It’s a similar idea… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.