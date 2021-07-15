The World’s Richest Chef is $900 Million Richer Than Gordon Ramsay.

When it comes to the world’s wealthiest chefs, names like Jamie Oliver, Wolfgang Puck, Gordon Ramsay, and Rachael Ray frequently come to mind first. According to sources, the world’s wealthiest chef is relatively unknown in comparison to these well-known celebrity chefs.

Alan Wong, a Tokyo-born chef and restaurateur, has a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to South China Morning Post, The Richest, Wealthy Gorilla, and other sources — more than half a billion dollars more than Oliver’s.

However, according to Jetset Magazine, this is not Wong’s true net worth because he is frequently confused with Allan Wong, the co-founder of electronic toymaker VTech Holdings, a millionaire tech entrepreneur. Despite the fact that Wong was not named the world’s richest chef by the magazine, he still made the top five.

Wong built his first restaurant, The Canoe House at the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel and Bungalows, in 1989, and is regarded as one of the godfathers of modern Hawaiian cuisine.

In 1991, he formed Hawaii Regional Cuisine with the help of a group of chefs. According to The Richest, they intended to highlight the island’s locally grown foods and were successful in popularizing Hawaiian-influenced cuisine. They collaborated on the charity cookbook “The New Cuisine of Hawaii,” which was published in 1992.

According to Jetset, Wong has now developed many restaurants in Hawaii and one in Japan, including Alan Wong’s and The Pineapple Room in Honolulu.

Wong has kept a modest profile compared to other chefs on the richest lists, despite writing two volumes in 1999 and 2010. In 2007, he became a guest judge on the cooking program “Top Chef,” and in 2009, he prepared a luau for former President Barack Obama at the White House.

Wong has received numerous awards, including the James Beard Foundation Award for outstanding chef in Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest in 1996 and the Sante Magazine for Wine and Spirits’ Chef of the Year award in 2001.

Despite his achievements and profitability, Wong’s eateries were among the several companies hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. After 25 years, he has chosen to retire Alan Wong’s in November 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Wong, on the other hand, would not rule out the prospect of opening a new restaurant in the future, adding, “This is not the end.” Maybe we’ll do something different at a better time, on a better day. It’s time to start over.”

