The ‘World’s hottest maths instructor’ is teaching online love lessons instead of algebra.

A teacher who transitioned from the classroom to the catwalk is now teaching his Instagram followers about love.

Pietro Boselli, dubbed “the world’s hottest maths teacher,” became famous after his adoring engineering students discreetly captured images of him during his sessions at University College London, which they then published on social media.

As a result, he was nominated for the sexiest teacher in the world contest, which he won.

And it wasn’t long until he was on the runway instead of the lecture hall, but he’s now put his teacher hat back on and is back in the classroom, although digitally.

On Instagram, the 33-year-old from Verona, Italy, is teaching his legions of fans about love. And there are quite a few of them, 2.7 million to be exact.

The former Armani face has released a series of movies in which he answers some tough topics.

He’s already talked about how “most study conclusions are erroneous,” “the scientific method is not what you think,” and “how to worry less about what people think.”

But it’s his most recent love lesson that has people’s hearts pounding.

The half-hour video, titled “What is love (the chemistry of love),” was uploaded to IGTV and discusses the hot topic from a purely scientific and logical standpoint, as befits a mechanical engineering PhD.

