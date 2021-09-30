The world was riveted by the dockers strikes in Liverpool in the 1990s.

The dockers of Liverpool took a stand against their bosses in 1995.

It wasn’t the first time port workers went on strike; huge strikes in 1890 and 1911 had paralyzed Liverpool’s transportation systems and permanently altered the standing of trade unions in British culture.

Strikes took place in 1967, 1969, and 1972 as a result of redundancy and the influx of cheap and casual labor.

Few acts of industrial action, however, have lasted as long or had as much of an impact on the public consciousness as the dockers strikes in Liverpool in the 1990s.

The dispute between dock workers and two large shipping companies, the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) and Torside Ltd., lasted 28 months.

The strike would last for 28 months, bringing support from politicians, celebrities, labor unions, and even players from all over the world, with people from Africa, Japan, India, and Australia showing their support for Liverpool dock workers.

It was 1995, the Bosnian war was still raging, Blackburn had won the Premier League, and the government had for the first time allowed English pubs to stay open until late on Sunday afternoon.

The British football transfer record fee was broken when Liverpool purchased Stan Collymore for £8.4 million the month prior, yet while the Reds were splashing the cash, regular working men faced difficulties.

Torside Ltd, a Bootle-based subcontractor, has fired five employees after a protracted disagreement over overtime pay resulted in the formation of a picket line on September 25, 1995.

The event, which involved the five dismissed employees, was mentioned in a tiny piece in The Washington Newsday on September 26 titled: ‘Dockers conflict set to grow.’

The Washington Newsday reporters’ predictions came true soon after, when all 80 Torside Ltd employees were fired for refusing to cross the picket line.

On September 27, striking dockers handed out fliers to workers as they arrived at the Seaforth container terminal, brandishing a banner that said, “Save The 80: Say No To Casuals.”

The Washington Newsday reported two days later, on September 29, that 329 of the MDHC’s 380 dockers had been fired. “The summary has come to an end.”