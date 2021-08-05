The words of Divock Origi to Ibrahima Konate in training as a Liverpool kid were applauded.

On Sunday, Liverpool began their preseason preparations in France with another day of training.

The Reds’ pre-season campaign resumed on Thursday with a 4-3 loss to Hertha BSC in Austria.

Later this week, Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Bologna before returning to the UK for two home games against Athletic Club and CA Osasuna.

Liverpool face Norwich City in their Premier League opener a week on Saturday, and here are four things we learned from behind-the-scenes footage of the Reds’ most recent session on the club’s “Inside Training” video…

The Reds have arrived in Evian, France, for the final phase of their preseason training camp, as announced last week.

They chose bikes as their preferred form of transportation to training, as is customary for these types of programs.

Liverpool’s players were pictured coming in convoy to their training facilities, with some seeming more at ease than others.

Sticking with bikes, Divock Origi had a message for new teammate Ibrahima Konate about how he parked his at training.

Konate took a different strategy than the majority of the Reds’ stars, who merely parked their bikes against the fences at the side of the ground.

Instead, the centre-back elected to hang his bike’s front wheel over the barrier, which Origi took the chance to comment on.

“Such a Parisian thing to do,” the Belgium attacker is said to have said, while a number of Reds players can be heard giggling in the film.

Xherdan Shaqiri was sighted training, while Thiago Alcantara was nowhere to be found.

Thiago and Neco Williams, in fact, were both absent from Liverpool’s training session in Evian on Sunday.

Both, on the other hand, are unconcerned, with some players receiving specialized instruction to avoid taking undue risks with their workload.

Thiago was a member of the Spain team that advanced to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Italy at Wembley.

As more senior stars return to Liverpoo, six young people have been allowed to leave the camp.

Anyone who is a Liverpool supporter. “The summary has come to an end.”