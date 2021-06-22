The Wirral Estate wishes to expand in the borough’s green belt.

A Wirral estate is requesting permission from the council to build on some of its green belt area.

The Leverhulme estate, which owns thousands of acres of property across Wirral, including farms like Brimstage Hall Farm, as well as residential and commercial properties, is urging the council to hold a “urgent debate” on its vow to exclusively construct on brownfield sites.

According to a vision paper shared with the region’s MPs, councillors, and stakeholders, Wirral should explore a more “holistic canvas” in terms of prospective development locations, according to a spokeswoman for the historic estate, whose founders were behind the building of Port Sunlight.

Wirral Council stated in April that brownfield sites would be prioritized in the Local Plan for 12,000 new houses across Wirral by 2015, with an emphasis on large-scale redevelopment in the Birkenhead district.

While Leverhulme Estate “wholeheartedly supports” the council’s commitment to brownfield site regeneration, they believe the council should explore a “more comprehensive canvas” of alternatives, including green belt development, in its vision plan.

The estate, which owns over 5,000 acres in the borough, claims to be the “sole partner capable of constructing magnificent new villages in Wirral, strongly linked to their rural setting but with better accessibility and where health and welfare are prioritized.”

“Wirral has a once-in-a-generation chance to develop truly transformational new communities,” said Nigel McGurk, Leverhulme’s head of land and planning.

“A Local Plan isn’t about pitting brownfield against greenfield or pushing ideas that can’t be delivered or that people don’t want,” says the author.

“It all comes down to how we create beautiful, sustainable communities that actually suit people’s diverse needs now and in the future. The events of the previous year have emphasized the need of this strategy more than ever.

“This involves having a real, holistic debate that takes into account all of the major challenges, such as the climate emergency, health and well-being, linked infrastructure, leisure and tourism, and a modern rural.” The summary comes to a close.