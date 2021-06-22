The Wirral Council has decided to cancel a culinary and music festival.

Due to the Prime Minister’s statement on Monday, a large food, drink, and music festival has been canceled.

Fears of the Delta strain spreading prompted Boris Johnson to postpone the relaxation of lockdown restrictions from June 21 to July 19.

Due to the delay, the Wirral Food, Drink & Music Festival 2021 has been canceled for this year, claiming “ongoing uncertainty over the roadmap to recovery” as the reason.

The three-day event has been canceled for the second time due to the epidemic.

The event was postponed until September 2021 after a decision was made in 2020.

However, headline acts The Coral, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark will have to wait until 2022. (OMD).

“It is with a sad heart that we regretfully announce the postponing of this year’s Wirral Food, Drink & Music Festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” a representative for Wirral Council said in a statement.

“On the 2, 3, and 4 September 2022, we look forward to welcoming you all back with open arms at Birkenhead Park, where all three headline bands – The Coral, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) – will take center stage following a daytime celebration of Wirral’s best produce and delicatessen.”

“The decision to reschedule was made due to the persistent uncertainties surrounding the recovery path.”

“All tickets will be switched to the new date automatically.”

“If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date and would like a refund, please contact The Floral Pavilion Box Office by July 8, 2021 and provide your booking name, transaction number, postcode, and contact number.”

“We’re counting down the days before the exciting weekend of culinary pleasures, chef demos, and world-class music… “To be precise, 443.”

