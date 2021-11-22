The whole Greggs Christmas menu for 2021 has a festive bake, sweet mince pies, and a Pigs Under Blankets baguette.

Greggs has unveiled its Christmas menu for 2021, which is chock-full of sweet and savory goodies as well as delectable drinks to get you in the holiday spirit.

From sweet mince pies to Christmas supper soup, the bakery chain’s menu will be available starting today (November 22).

Greggs fans may now get a Pigs Under Blankets Baguette, Sweet Mince Pies, Christmas Lunch Soup, Mint Mocha, Mint Hot Chocolate, and a delectable Salted Caramel Latte, among other festive treats. So go to your local Greggs to receive a taste of the holiday cheer.

Greggs customers can now get their hands on the Festive Bake – as well as the all-new Vegan Festive Bake – after considerable anticipation.

And the countdown to the return of the Christmas favorite has begun for UK Festive Bake fans.

The first Festive Bake was introduced in 2009 and has since developed a cult following. The new Vegan Festive Bake is available for Christmas, in response to increased consumer demand for a vegan-friendly version of the traditional.

The highlights of Gregg’s Christmas menu 2021 are listed below.

A delicious baguette with all the fixings. With the exception of sprouts (obviously!).

In a freshly baked crusty white baguette, cooked pork sausages with smoked sweetcured bacon are topped with pork, sage, and onion stuffing and cranberry and port sauce.

starting at £3.20

Soup with chopped smoky bacon, pork sausage, delectable chicken, turkey, sage and onion stuffing, and vegetables, mixed with a delectable blend of herbs and spices.

starting at £2

The Mint Mocha is made with freshly ground Fairtrade Espresso, heated milk, hot chocolate, and sweetened mint flavor syrup, and is completed with a cream topping and chocolate sprinkles.

The Mint Mocha, like all Greggs coffee, contains a unique blend of mild, high-grown, and rich-tasting Arabica and Robusta beans.

starting at £1.95

Greggs’ traditional, luxurious Fairtrade Hot chocolate has been given a festive makeover with a wonderful mint flavor syrup, an indulgent cream topping, and chocolate sprinkles to finish.

starting at £1.95

Made with freshly ground coffee beans, foamy milk, and salted caramel flavor syrup, then topped with whipped cream and salted caramel flavor sugar.

starting at £1.95

