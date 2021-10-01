The ‘Wendy Williams Show’ has been officially postponed due to the host’s need for more time to focus on her health.

Due to talk show presenter Wendy Williams’ health issues, Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” will not start on October 4 as previously promised by the producers.

The show’s producers have opted to postpone the premiere of the long-running chat show because the 57-year-old television personality is still dealing with health concerns, according to an update posted on Instagram on Thursday.

“On October 4, Wendy will not be back with fresh shows. She is currently being treated by a doctor and is not ready to return to work,” according to the show’s last update.

“Her breakthrough [COVID-19] case is no longer an issue, and she has tested negative,” the statement said, “but she is still coping with some chronic medical issues.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” will be back on the air, according to the producers. On October 18, the new season will premiere.

Season 13 was supposed to premiere on September 18th. Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus, therefore the date was pushed out to Oct. 4, according to Deadline.

Following the announcement, a source told Page Six exclusively that the show’s creators decided to postpone the launch because they believed Williams needed more time to grieve.

“Healing isn’t a process that happens in a straight line. We felt we needed to give her more time to heal in the final 24 hours,” the show source was cited as saying by the outlet.

The tipster went on to add that the choice was taken at the last minute because they didn’t want to cancel the show in the middle of the season if something significant came up.

“We wanted to make sure Wendy was completely [prepared],” the person explained.

Williams will most likely discuss her health difficulties once the talk show returns with the latest season, according to the insider.

Williams received a psychiatric evaluation in addition to her breakthrough COVID-19 infection, as previously reported, because she’d been battling with mental health concerns for some time.

It’s also no secret that Williams has struggled with Graves’ illness in the past. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in 2018 and had to postpone her eponymous talk show three times between that year and 2019, due to the symptoms.