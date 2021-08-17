The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” surpasses Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” as the longest-charting song on Billboard.

The Weeknd has dethroned the band Imagine Dragons. The Weekend’s immensely appreciated 2019 single “Blinding Lights” has officially surpassed Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” as the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, “Blinding Lights” was previously tied with “Radioactive” at 87 weeks before surpassing it. It has maintained its position on the list for the 88th week in a row, and is now firmly established at No. 18.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons recently spoke with Billboard about handing the torch for the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 to The Weeknd.

“No, I believe it is to be expected. Something like that will happen at some point, and it’s not something I’m counting on,” Reynolds said. “And, as I previously stated, I adore The Weeknd. So that’s unbelievable — he’s a legend, an icon. He continued, “I believe his music is the type of music that will carry on for a long time and do wonderful things.”

Reynolds also stated that The Weeknd was the only person who could take on that record. “So, if someone were to take the album, I think it would be fine company,” the artist remarked.

The top five songs that spent the most weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 are as follows:

“Blinding Lights” ran for 88 weeks. The Weeknd, peak at No. 1 (four weeks), April 4, 2020 87 weeks of pregnancy, “Radioactive,” No. 3 by Imagine Dragons, released on July 6, 2013. “Sail” has been on the air for 79 weeks. No. 17 (Oct. 12, 2013) of AWOLNATION 76 weeks of pregnancy, “I’m yours,” says the narrator. No. 6 by Jason Mraz, released on September 20, 2008. 69 weeks of pregnancy, “How Do I Live?” says the narrator. No. 2 (Dec. 13, 1997), LeAnn Rimes

The tracks debuted at No. 11 on the chart in December 2019, before outshining the competition and spending four weeks at the top in March and April 2020.

“From the beginning, After Hours was intended to be a very personal effort. After “Blinding Lights” became the first and only song to stay a year in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, The Weeknd told Billboard, “It’s a story I wanted to tell.” The Weeknd continued, “It’s fantastic that I’ve been able to tell it with the entire world listening.”

In addition to defeating Imagine Dragons, “Blinding Lights” has shattered the record for the longest time in the top five, spending nearly a year in the top 10 and top 40.

Meanwhile, his most recent single, "Take My Breath," arrived at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving The Weeknd his first Top 10 hit.