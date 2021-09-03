The Weeknd Delights Fans With Alternate Video For “Can’t Feel Your Face”

The Weeknd has a knack for keeping his fans guessing.

The 31-year-old singer took a trip down memory lane when he released an alternate music video for his 2015 blockbuster song “Can’t Feel My Face,” which is much racier than the original.

The Weeknd gets amorous with his love interest in a bedroom in the first scene of the video. The couple then heads out for a sultry night on the town, stopping by a club to dance.

The Weeknd is temporarily abandoned by the female as she goes to the bathroom to get up up and personal with another girl, despite their connection being electrifying while they dance.

The girl is a jumble of emotions after leaving the club. Outside of a convenience store, she can be seen crying. She later shares an intimate encounter with the singer in a cab with The Weeknd before switching to scenes of her dancing and dashing.

The girl goes to bed by morning, as The Weeknd mulls over the previous night’s events.

The Weeknd performs to a small, uninspired audience at a hotel lounge until a member of the audience throws a lighter onstage and the crowd starts dancing while The Weeknd dances on fire.

The “Starboy” singer captioned the video “6 years of BBTM,” which is short for “Beauty Behind the Madness,” his second album.

When “Can’t Feel My Face” was first released in 2015, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of that year and stayed there for 41 weeks.

The song, along with “Earned It” from the “50 Shades of Gray” album, helped The Weeknd establish himself as a pop music superstar.

The version of “Can’t Feel My Face” arrives in the midst of his promotional activities for his next album “After Hours.” Just a few weeks ago, his 2019 single “Blinding Lights” surpassed Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” as the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition, he and Sam Levinson are going to co-write and appear in a new HBO series called “The Idol.” The musician will also appear in the documentary “The Show,” which follows his spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Show performance earlier this year. The film “The Show” will be released on September 4th.