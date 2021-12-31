‘The Wedding Veil,’ ‘The Perfect Pairing,’ and Other Hallmark Channel New Year New Movies Schedule 2022

Hallmark Channel is honoring a New Years’ resolution by presenting more new movies for their committed fanbase with a “New Year New Movies” programming event, as part of the customary approach of not looking back and forging ahead with a fresh view, new ideas, and new ambitions.

The event, which will feature five all-new Hallmark Channel movie premieres, will begin in January 2022 and will be available to fans as they begin to look forward to a hopefully better year ahead. If the ghosts of 2021 continue to haunt us all, at the very least, the epic romances on Hallmark will be able to bring some solace in the days ahead. The complete schedule may be found here.

“Where Your Heart Belongs” is a song from the album “Where Your Heart Belongs.” (On Saturday, January 1 at 8 p.m. EST, the film will premiere.) “When a New York marketing executive (Jen Lilley) goes home to assist with her best friend’s wedding, she discovers the hard way that the love and support of family and friends matters more than she could have ever dreamed.” Christopher Russell also appears in the film.

“The Wedding Veil” is a short story about a wedding veil (Premieres Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. EST)

“Longtime college pals Avery, Emma, and Tracy (Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney) buy an antique lace wedding veil thought to bring true love to whoever possesses it,” according to the trailer.

“It’s a Match Made in Heaven” (Premieres Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. EST)

“When a tough-as-nails food critic (Nazneen Contractor) loses her memory while touring a winter winery, she discovers her true heart’s desires and a new romance with a local Winemaker (Brennan Elliott) and his family, but she risks losing everything when her true identity is revealed.”

“Don’t Forget I Love You” is a line from the song “Don’t Forget I Love You” (Premieres Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST)

“Taylor (Emilie Ullerup) finds a time capsule left to her by her late mother on her birthday, which contains a list of obstacles that force her out of her comfort zone and open her heart to the prospect of love.” Clayton James also appears in the film.

“Butlers in Love” is a film about two butlers who fall in love (Premieres Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. EST)

“Passionate Emma (Stacey Farber) and rebellious Henry (Corey Cott) learn to become royal butlers in a prominent butler academy where competition is strong and sparks fly.”