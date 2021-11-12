The vile bully who murdered the mother of three then lamented, ‘I’m getting the blame now.’

A bully was sentenced to life in prison today for battering a vulnerable mother to death and then abandoning her while on the lookout for narcotics.

As he sold lie after falsehood from the witness stand during his murder trial, Kevin Ashton claimed Helen Joy’s horrible injuries were self-inflicted.

After hearing the killer relayed his partner’s death to his cannabis dealer and his father but never to the emergency services, jurors found him guilty in just 143 minutes.

When he was ultimately apprehended, he had the arrogance to mutter, “My f***ing bird is dead, and I’m getting the blame now.”

Slimy bully tried to play his murder trial for laughs, but no one was fooled.

Ms On Monday, February 1, Joy was discovered with 121 external injuries at the couple’s Leasowe flat after Ashton’s father “done the right thing” and reported her death – something his son had shamelessly evaded.

A hemorrhage on the brain, shattered nose and neck bones, 14 broken ribs, and shearing of her scalp and upper gum away from her skull and jaw were among the 54-year-injuries. old’s

During the trial, prosecutor David McLachlan, QC, told jurors: “Kevin Ashton had actually battered Helen Joy to death. In today’s dock, the man who shakes his head.” He claimed the pair were alcoholics and that their Twickenham Drive neighbors routinely heard them yelling at one other, but that they only heard Ashton yelling in the days leading up to her death.

Ashton, 45, denied murder, claiming that the mother-of-injuries three’s were caused by a series of falls.

During the case, he tried to portray himself as a kind partner, saying that after a day in which Ms Joy had hallucinated and repeatedly slammed her head against their living room wall, he kissed her on the head to say goodbye, then discovered her dead the next morning.

That was the morning of Sunday, January 31, when he left Ms Joy's body in their flat to go buy cannabis before returning and placing her on their bed with a cuddly toy squirrel, a photo of her former pet dog, and a bottle of Frosty Jack's, according to his own claims.