The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has signed a multi-year deal to stay on the show.

According to a source, Whoopi Goldberg will continue as one of the co-hosts of “The View” for at least four more seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 65-year-old Hollywood star has inked a multi-year deal with ABC’s daytime talk show, ensuring her spot as one of its hosts for another four years.

Sources stated that Goldberg will be a part of the show from its just began 25th season to its 28th season, despite the fact that financial specifics of the arrangement were not published.

Goldberg’s stint on the talk show, which he has been a member of for 15 seasons, will be extended as part of the contract. She has been a co-host on “The View” since 2007, making her one of the show’s longest-serving co-hosts.

Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines will continue to co-host the show with Goldberg.

According to Deadline, her new contract was negotiated at a time when producers are “taking a little time to fill the seat” vacated by Megan McCain, who left “The View” in early August after being a member of the panel since 2017.

McCain, 36, said she left the talk show because she wanted to spend more time with her infant daughter Liberty and husband Ben Domenech at the time of her departure.

For the time being, because the show’s producers have yet to identify a replacement for McCain, they will be bringing in a number of conservative guest co-hosts. Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, Mia Love, Mary Katharine Ham, Cameran Eubanks, and Alyssa Farah are among the guests.

In the meantime, Goldberg continues to work as an actress in addition to her hosting role. According to Variety, her latest credits include the miniseries adaption of Stephen King’s “The Stand” and the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem.”

For the Paramount Plus series “Star Trek: Picard,” Goldberg was invited to reprise her role as Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

After closing off its previous season in August, “The View” officially returned for its 25th season on September 7. It continues to be the most popular daytime network and syndicated talk show in terms of viewership.