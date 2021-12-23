The Victory in the Onigashima War Will Change the World’s Fate Dramatically, according to ‘One Piece’ 1036 Spoilers.

“One Piece” 1036 is said to contain updates on the several main characters involved in the ongoing war in Onigashima, implying that whoever wins will have a significant impact on the world’s course.

Spoilers for “One Piece” 1036 arrived sooner than planned, despite the manga’s scheduled release date of January 14, 2022. Readers now have a better sense of what to expect from the next manga installment thanks to Redon of AP Forums and some insiders.

The title of episode 1036 of “One Piece” is “The Way of the Samurai Is To Find A Place To Die,” and it is said to depict King the Conflagration’s unexpected defeat by Roronoa Zoro. Readers will also be taken on a journey down memory lane, seeing scenes from King’s past, most likely after Kaido assisted him in escaping Punk Hazard.

Meanwhile, on the roof of the Skull Dome, Luffy and Kaido are still fighting it out, and according to spoilers, both are having a good time. While the fight in Onigashima rages on, the CP-0 declares that if the new generation pirates succeed in defeating the Emperors, the world may be forced to change course.

Yamato, who was working alongside Fuuga in the previous chapter, will also be updated in the next manga part. The Numbers were ordered by Kaido’s son to attack Rokki, the guardian of the door that houses all of the weapons.

According to the spoilers, readers will also get an update on the Akazaya Nine in the next episode. Usopp, who is defending Kinemon and Kiku, is said to be going after a lot of foes.

After Izu emerges to help him defeat the Beast Pirates, the Straw Hats’ sharpshooter will leave with Kinemon and Kiku. Raizu and Fukurokuju will come to a halt somewhere in Onigashima after both catching each other with techniques that prohibit them from moving.

XDrake and the Numbers Zanki will be defeated by the CP-0 in the region, who were previously pursuing Nico Robin. Scratchmen Apoo and Numbers Inbi, on the other hand, will be able to flee in the next episode.

The “One Piece” manga will be on hiatus for a while, and readers will have to wait until next year to get their hands on Chapter 1036. Insiders anticipate the raw scans for the chapter will be released between Saturday and Sunday.