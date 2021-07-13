The victim was forced to see videos of guys rapping children by the pervert.

A senior was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy and a girl over the course of a decade.

Between 2000 and 2010, David Gardner, 65, of Alderley, Skelmersdale, sexually molested a boy and a girl.

He was convicted of sexual behavior with a minor as well as inducing and inciting sexual activity with a minor. He has admitted to having indecent photographs of youngsters in his possession.

During an EncroChat raid at the suspect’s house, Rolex watches were seized.

Gardner was sentenced to 11 years in prison on July 2 at Preston Crown Court.

More distressing details about the case have now been released by police.

Gardner forced one of his victims to watch videos of older males rapping minors, according to a police spokeswoman.

Despite the fact that the victims were too young to completely comprehend what the defendant was doing to them, one did have reservations about the defendant’s actions. Gardner responded by saying, “It’s all just fun.”

Officers seized Gardner’s electronic devices and discovered thousands of photographs of indecent images of minors, as well as extreme pornography, when he was apprehended.

DC “First and foremost, I want to commend the victims in this investigation for their bravery in coming forward and reporting the heinous crimes Gardner committed against them,” said Dawn Croucher of West Lancs CID.

“Gardner is a nasty person who molested youngsters in order to pursue his sick sexual desires. Despite the fact that no sentence can ever fully reflect the harm a criminal has caused, I am relieved Gardner will finally serve a significant amount of time in prison.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual offence to contact Lancashire Police, no matter how long ago it occurred. We will listen to you, and we will do everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice.”