‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ is a children’s book about a hungry caterpillar. Author Eric Carle was displeased with the publisher’s decision to make such a significant change to the book.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted children around the world for nearly 50 years, thanks to its adorable story and beautiful pictures. The late Eric Carle’s renowned children’s book taught youngsters of all generations about discovering beauty in themselves and radiating that confidence out into the world. Carle, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with the book’s outcome.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar begins with a tiny caterpillar attempting to navigate his way through the world. He’s a growing child with a great appetite, and he’s always looking for something to eat, as his name suggests.

On Monday, he begins with one apple, then two pears, three plums on Wednesday, four strawberries on Thursday, and five oranges on Friday. His appetite grows, and on Saturday he eats a piece of chocolate cake, an ice cream cone, a pickle, a slice of Swiss cheese, a slice of salami, a lollipop, a piece of cherry pie, a sausage, a cupcake, and a slice of watermelon.

Overeating gives the caterpillar a stomachache that night. He feels much better the next day after eating one green leaf. He quickly transforms into a chrysalis and emerges as a gorgeous butterfly two weeks later.

Eric Carle wanted to use ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ to impart a lesson.

While The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s message is about becoming the people we want to be, Carle wanted to send a different message. In a 2015 interview with The Paris Review, he discussed his experience with the book.

He confessed, “My publisher [World Publishing Company] and I fought fiercely over the stomachache sequence in The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

"You'll recall that the caterpillar eats cake, ice cream, salami, pie, cheese, sausage, and other foods," he said. "After that…