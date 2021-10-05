The valuation of Liverpool’s team is revealed as the £360 million gap between them and Manchester City widens.

According to new data, Liverpool has the sixth most valued squad in European football.

The CIES Football Observatory, a non-profit research and education organization located in Switzerland that employs a number of metrics and analytics to estimate transfer values, has published a list of squad valuations throughout the continent’s “big five” leagues.

The Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1 and Germany’s Bundesliga are all mentioned in the new research, with Liverpool coming in sixth overall with a squad value of £742 million in the present market.

This puts them in fourth place in the Premier League, behind Chelsea (£808.6 million), Manchester United (£1.04 billion), and Manchester City (£1.09 billion).

Only Bayern Munich (£760.8) and Barcelona (£765.9m) are ahead of Liverpool in the overall European table, with Liverpool’s squad valued £18.9m more than Real Madrid in seventh and £51.4m more than free-spending Paris Saint-Germain in eighth.

The figures, which were compiled up until October 1, take into account the extra value contributed to players like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Andrew Robertson as a result of new contracts, as well as any potential deal for Mohamed Salah.

The results revealed a significant disparity between the prices of the Premier League’s top four teams and the remainder.

According to the analysis, Tottenham Hotspur had the fifth highest squad valuation at £485.5 million, but their team, which features Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, is worth £256.5 million less than Liverpool’s, while Arsenal’s (£481.2 million) is worth £260.8 million less than Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

According to CIES, the significant value of Liverpool’s squad has resulted from the club’s relatively low transfer net spend, with the values of players like Salah, Sadio Mane, and Robertson rising dramatically from what they were paid, while Alexander-rise Arnold’s from the academy to the first team in recent seasons places his value at more than £100 million in the current market.

Liverpool, which has been controlled by Fenway Sports Group since 2010, has spent £910 million since 2012, according to a CIES analysis released last month. “The summary has come to an end.”