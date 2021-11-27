The ‘unsinkable’ Wirral ferry to Wales lasted less than a year.

It was supposed to be the way of the future for transport along the Wirral shoreline, connecting the peninsula to Wales in a way that had never been done before.

A state-of-the-art, world-first, but experimental hovercraft that could transport up to 24 passengers at 70 mph through stormy seas from Wallasey to Rhyl in under 30 minutes.

The Vickers VA-3 Hovercraft, designed and manufactured by Hovercraft Developments Ltd and Vickers-Armstrongs, was dubbed “unsinkable” and made its first crossing of the Atlantic in July 1962.

Journalist James Lewis was on board the inaugural voyage from Moreton’s shores at the time, and he may have had some insight into the project’s future.

In a 1962 article for the Crewe Chronicle, he stated: “As the passengers poured into their grey and brown-upholstered cabin, 75 gallons of kerosene-type fuel was put into the stand at a rapid rate.

“The passenger door was shut, and the soundproofing made it nearly difficult to hear the loud hailer being used by a British United Airways official to clear the take-off area of sightseers and swimmers.

“The two Bristol-Siddeley Turmo turbine engines, placed in massive pods on the port and starboard sides, then roared to life, shaking the boat as the four-bladed propellers gained speed.

“Another roar erupted, quickly turning into a high-pitched whine as two more Turmo engines fired up to power the machine’s massive centrifugal fans.

“The Hovercraft shook, rose slightly, sank again, and finally rose free of the earth, spraying a torrent of sand in every direction.

“The ship glided effortlessly towards the water thanks to the shrieking propellers.

“The sand-spray gave way to a fine water spray as the machine gained speed with each passing second and headed straight out to sea in the sun.”

He went on to say: “After a brief seaward leg, a quick starboard swing and a fifteen-minute voyage up the Welsh Channel to the decommissioned Point of Ayr Lighthouse were the next stops.

“At first, the trip was smooth, like riding in a car with worn-out shock absorbers,” says the narrator, “then the vessel began to buck like the sea.”

