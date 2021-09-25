The unofficial landmarks of Wirral are not listed in guidebooks.

People who live and work on our small peninsula understand how wonderful it is to live and work here.

And then there’s the fun… There are so many beautiful locations and landmarks to visit on the Wirral.

From the picture-perfect village of Port Sunlight to the ancient Birkenhead Town Hall and the listed buildings that surround it, there’s something for everyone.

And our more natural highlights, such as Thurstaton’s Thor’s Rock or the breathtaking coastline with unbeatable sunsets.

However, there are a few landmarks that aren’t mentioned in the guidebooks.

Landmarks that are only known by locals but are worth seeing if you are a visitor.

Wirral residents were asked to name the peninsula’s unofficial landmarks, and they did not disappoint…

That’s true, the former LFC footballers’ home in Heswall has been known for having a skip outside, which has become something of a monument in its own right.

While there may not be one there right now, there is one that appears frequently enough in the suggestions.

Birkenhead Park is a sight to behold in and of itself.

The design for Central Park in New York, with its wide open spaces and majestic gates, serves as a reminder of the city’s history.

However, there is a rock within the park… It has brought joy to countless youngsters throughout the years because it is shaped like a piano. It even comes with its own miniature stool.

Have you missed it? Next time, take a closer look at the rocks behind the swings.

The ‘roundabout’ on Tower Road, which isn’t really a roundabout, is a relatively new addition to Wirral.

Even though it is a ‘no priority’ intersection, it continues to perplex locals as well as visitors.

“Junctions like this one are ‘no priority,’ and do not give one vehicle a right over another, nor do they give vehicle drivers priority over those walking and riding bikes,” Wirral Council told The Washington Newsday.

“They work on the assumption that all users will reduce their speed or halt in order to safely negotiate the junction.”

That's correct, the line has become a bit of a landmark, as well as a positive one.