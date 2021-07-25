The ultimate Irish pub crawl in Liverpool to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day all year

There are so many Irish bars in Liverpool that deciding where to go first might be difficult.

But, in Liverpool’s ultimate Irish pub crawl, try to visit them all in one night – or over a long weekend.

On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, Irish pubs are generally at the top of people’s to-do lists, but they should be enjoyed all year.

So, if you’re looking for some good music and well poured pints this summer, here’s where you should go for your next Guinness from an Irishman in Liverpool.

Concert Square McCooley’s

McCooley’s is worth a visit just for the sake of its location. The Irish pub, located in the heart of Concert Square, has a large outdoor space, multiple TVs and pool tables, as well as a comprehensive beverage menu.

B*Witched, an Irish-themed sports and live music pub, is open seven days a week and can often be heard into the early hours of the morning on weekends.

The tavern even serves the traditional Irish sausage and mash.

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, McCooley’s is in the heart of Liverpool’s nightlife. They also have a location on Mathew Street.

Shenanigans, previously The Rising Sun, first opened its doors in 1997 as an authentic Irish pub.

They completed an expansion in the last several years that increased the pub’s size from one to three floors, adding a kitchen, more restrooms, three times the space, a roof deck, and more.

They’ve also improved their sound and video systems to accommodate more live music and sporting events.

The Irish are especially drawn to Sundays since the music is more traditional, as opposed to the popular covers and originals on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sundays wouldn’t be complete without a roast or a popular sharing plate.

“It’s a must visit,” said Conor McDonald, the pub’s landlord, who is originally from Dublin. It’s been described as a mix of a pub and a museum.

“The laid-back Irish ambience, friendly service, delicious meal, quirky memorabilia, and, of course, the best pint of Guinness in town” are all things to look forward to.

The pub, which is located at a unique confluence of student housing and city apartments, attracts a diverse clientele of all ages and is a popular hangout for many. “The summary has come to an end.”