The trial of two youths accused of killing a stabbing victim has been scheduled.

Two youngsters are scheduled to stand trial for the murder of a young man in Huyton.

On Monday, April 19th, Connor Dockerty was stabbed to death in Kingsway shortly before 8 p.m.

The 23-year-old from Litherland died from several stab wounds, according to a post-mortem study.

Kid A, a 14-year-old boy who cannot be identified due to his age, has been charged with murder.

Child B, a 16-year-old boy whose age prevents his identify from being revealed, has been charged with manslaughter.

This morning, Boy A stood in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, while Boy B was brought in via video link from jail.

John Batey, 43, of Mount Avenue, Higher Bebington, Wirral, was in the dock alongside Boy A.

On April 22, Batey is accused of helping an offender by “removing a Trek bicycle” from a Huyton house “with purpose to obstruct the apprehension or prosecution” of Boy A.

To the allegations brought against them, all three defendants entered not guilty pleas.

Their trial, which is expected to last 10 days, will begin on October 20.

The two lads were remanded in custody while Batey was released on bail by Judge Neil Flewitt, QC.

Mr Dockerty was attacked while riding his black Ghost bike down Kingsway in Huyton, according to police.

He was in or near Gentwoods News and Convenience Store when he had a talk with a group of “males and females,” according to authorities.

Before the deadly incident, Mr Dockerty is thought to have gotten into an argument.

Bouquets, candles, and a photograph of Mr Dockerty were afterwards placed outside Liver Launderette, on the corner of the retail parade, in his honor.

“Never enough to convey how much your [sic]going to be missed guy, can’t believe it, fly high bro,” one letter signed “from Bean” stated. “Take it easy, Con.”

Flowers had also been laid, along with a note written with “In loving remembrance” and tributes from a number of people.

“You will be missed,” said a message signed by “Carl.” Your [sic]not forgotten, sloth”

“Heaven is now keeping you safe,” read another message. xxx Hol xxx xxx xxx xxx xxx xxx xxx

“You’ll never be forgotten my bro x,” one tribute simply stated.